Hindalco: Better days ahead as cost loses some bite

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent YoY

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Novelis and upstream India aluminium business impacted Coal linkages to help improve margin for the aluminium business in the medium term Capital expenditure likely to be re-calibrated in line with cash flow Investors with a longer-term view can accumulate and add The third-quarter results of Hindalco (CMP: Rs444; Market capitalisation: Rs 99,854 crore) were below expectations. The EBITDA of Novelis and the downstream aluminium business recorded a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline of 30 percent and 22 percent, respectively. The management expects a better performance...