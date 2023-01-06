HG Infra Engineering: Robust growth play, diversification lay the groundwork for rerating

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong infrastructure investments to continue Healthy order inflows and orderbook position Project wins in non-road segment to reduce concentration risk Asset monetisation would be positive Stock trading at attractive valuations Infrastructure investment is key to economic growth. Central and state governments have been investing heavily in infrastructure. With several key state elections slated for CY2023, and the general elections towards the end of FY2024, we expect infrastructure spend to remain robust. The Union Budget is coming up next month and a strong increase in allocation...