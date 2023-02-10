HG Infra Engineering, our preferred pick in the infra space. This is why

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong December ‘22 quarter results Government’s steep increase in capital spend provides huge growth opportunity Robust order inflow expected; strong order book position Diversification into other segments a key re-rating trigger Among the preferred picks in the infrastructure space HG Infra Engineering (HGIE; CMP: Rs 687; market cap: Rs 4,475 crore) has posted strong results in Q3FY23, driven by faster project execution. HGIE has maintained a revenue guidance of Rs 4,500-4,600 crore for the current fiscal, which implies strong execution in Q4FY23 (revenue growth...