HG Infra Engineering, our preferred pick in the infra space. This is why

Highlights: Strong December ‘22 quarter results Government’s steep increase in capital spend provides huge growth opportunity Robust order inflow expected; strong order book position Diversification into other segments a key re-rating trigger Among the preferred picks in the infrastructure space HG Infra Engineering (HGIE; CMP: Rs 687; market cap: Rs 4,475 crore) has posted strong results in Q3FY23, driven by faster project execution. HGIE has maintained a revenue guidance of Rs 4,500-4,600 crore for the current fiscal, which implies strong execution in Q4FY23 (revenue growth...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How markets interpret MPC's latest rate revision, Big Tech battle for chatbot s...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The elephant in the room
Feb 4, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
The well-crafted and well-delivered budget got many ‘wows’, but Mr Market’s worry lines are not yet goneRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers