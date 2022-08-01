HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

HDFC Q1: Temporary margin compression mars strong show

Neha Dave   •

Robust growth in the individual segment and lower credit costs bolster performance

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
HDFC (CMP: Rs 2,379, MCAP: 431,680 crore) has posted a net profit of Rs 3,669 crore in Q1 FY23, a rise of 22 percent year on year (YoY) driven by robust growth in loans in the individual segment and lower credit costs. While asset quality improved, profit was dragged down by a decline in margins, lower gain on investment, and higher expenses. Barring the margin fall, the overall performance was impressive. The mortgage financier saw the highest percentage growth in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers