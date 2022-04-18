HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

HDFC Bank’s Q4 shines, growth takes precedence over margins

Neha Dave   •

HDFC Bank’s earnings growth in Q4FY22 could have been over 30 percent, had it not created contingency provisions of Rs 1,000 crore during the quarter. While such fine-tuning of numbers leads to ‘boring consistency’ in HDFC Bank’s numbers, it highlights the bank’s ability to spread risks across cycles

HDFC Bank ATM
HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,465; M cap: Rs 812,339 crore) has finished FY22 on a high note. The largest private-sector bank posted yet another strong and consistent earnings performance in the fourth quarter of FY22.  Net profit increased by 23 percent year on year (YoY) in Q4FY22, aided by a strong loan growth and a lower provisions/credit cost, partially offset by a dip in margins, lower trading income and higher operating expenses.

