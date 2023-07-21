Havells India Q1: Soft margins, uneven revenue growth leave investors unimpressed

Havells India managed to deliver a decent revenue growth in Q1 FY24, but the margin profile once again lagged estimates.

Highlights: Decent performance in Q1 Lloyd gaining share at the cost of margin Retail demand on domestic front remains weak Outlook for international market improving Trades at elevated valuations of 52 FY24e Havells India managed to deliver a decent revenue growth in Q1 FY24, but the margin profile once again lagged estimates. The cables and wires (C&W) segment and Lloyds delivered standout growth, while the performance of other business segments turned out to be quite mediocre. Going forward, the management projects a healthy revival in...