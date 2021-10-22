Havells India: Cost pressure surfaces, but growth remains robust

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Havells India continued to exhibit positive business momentum in Q2 FY22 with a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the top line. Operating margins, however, surprised in the negative due to the ongoing concerns over cost inflation. Key result highlights The growth in the top line was driven by a sustained demand momentum and some market share gains across product categories. Cables and wires, the largest business vertical, clocked a revenue growth in excess of 40 percent and led the growth...