Grauer & Weil: Business sees strong revival, but valuation expensive

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Goldman Sachs increased stake in the company to 1.88 percent (or 13,83,655 equity shares) at the end of March quarter 2021, from 1.33 percent (or 9,75,423 equity shares) in December quarter 2020.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

About three months back, we started covering Grauer & Weil (India) (GWIL) at a price of Rs 37 per share on the premise that, despite a strong balance sheet, cash in books and improving business, the valuation was attractive. At Rs 73.5 per share now, that valuation advantage is no longer available. The stock is now trading at 19 times its fiscal 2022 estimated earnings as against eight times in mid-April this year. (image) Barring valuation, which has seen a spike...