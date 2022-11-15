Good show by Bharat Forge despite challenges, available at reasonable valuation

Business from US region accounts for 15 per cent of Bharat Forge's standalone revenue. (File image)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Company posts decent set of numbers in Q2FY23, driven by higher demand Domestic business outlook very promising Demand momentum expected to continue in export markets EV space offers significant opportunities Reasonable valuation Bharat Forge (BFL; CMP: Rs 853; Market Cap: Rs 39,710 crore), a leading metal forging auto ancillary company, has posted a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23, despite multiple challenges. Its performance received a boost from the pick-up in demand, driven by a rich product mix and growth...