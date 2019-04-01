App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good guidance from JLR revs up Tata Motors

Tata Motors, which is now doing reasonably well in the domestic market, has been facing challenges related to the JLR business.

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Tata Motors stock is up more than 7.5 percent in today's trade on the back of guidance from Jaguar & Land Rover (JLR) management that it expects improvement in its financial performance in the last quarter of current fiscal as compared to the disappointing performance in the first nine months.

In fact, the management indicated that the company would be able to generate significant cash flow in the last quarter. They believe that the restructuring plan - Project Charge and Project Accelerate - is expected to lead in cost savings of £2.5 billion by FY2020 and improve financial health of the company.

Another trigger for the stock price movement could be the China's PMI (purchasing managers' index), which came at 50.5 in March 2019, highest in five months.

Tata Motors, which is now doing reasonably well in the domestic market, has been facing challenges related to the JLR business on the back of multiple challenges, led by slowdown in China and trade escalations of China with US, concerns over restrictions on diesel vehicles in UK and Europe, where JLR's portfolio is predominantly diesel.

related news

In Q3 FY19, JLR volume witnessed year-on-year (YoY) decline of 11 percent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin for JLR witnessed a YoY contraction of 350 bps.

Although the reaffirmation comes as a positive for the company, we continue to maintain negative view on the company due to slowdown not only in Europe and UK markets but also in the Indian market. Additionally, major technology changeovers, portfolio rejig and move towards electric vehicle would require huge investments in the long-term which would continue to put lots of pressure to its cash flows.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page.

(Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here)
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Recommendations #stocks #Tata Motors

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main ...

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is The Fastest Broadband in India as Per The Ne ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.