Godrej Consumer Products: Volume, margin recovery under way

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd saw its margins recover on a year on year (YoY) as well sequential basis.

Highlights Q3FY23 results above expectations Margin recovery under way Indonesia likely to fair better going ahead Investors with a longer-term horizon can add and accumulate Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 913; Market capitalisation: Rs 93,347 crore) saw its margins recover on a year on year (YoY) as well sequential basis. International business was impacted by currency depreciation, while, in constant currency terms, growth was in double digits in Africa, the US and the Middle East. Underlying volume growth on a consolidated basis was...