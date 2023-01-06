Godrej Consumer Products: Building growth blocks slowly and steadily

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Flattish volumes and pricing-led growth at consolidated level Indonesia saw gradual recovery in performance Recovery in gross margins and investment in brands continue Investors expecting moderate returns can add and accumulate stock on declines The December 2022 quarterly update for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 918; Market capitalisation: Rs 93,817 crore) was marginally positive, given the recovery in volumes in the domestic market and Indonesia slowly getting back on its feet. On a consolidated basis for the December 2022 quarter, GCPL expects...