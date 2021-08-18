GMM Pfaudler: Building blocks in place, execution key monitorable

GMM Pfaudler | The company has reported loss of Rs 18.4 crore versus profit of Rs 19.2 crore, while revenue was at Rs 65.16 crore against Rs 15.44 crore, YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

GMM Pfuadler (GMM; CMP: Rs 4,237; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,193 crore) has 13 manufacturing facilities in four continents, with a presence in process equipment normally used in the chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food industries. After the acquisition of Pfaudler Inc facility last year, GMM has become a global player. In India, it has more than 50 per cent market share in the glass lined equipment business. June quarter performance Standalone operations (India business) Revenues increased by 31 per cent year on year (YoY),...