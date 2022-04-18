GM Breweries: Rising costs overshadow Q4 results

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The quarterly performance of GM Breweries, the Maharashtra-based India-made Indian liquor (IMIL) manufacturer, was on expected lines as the top-line growth was healthy. However, rising input costs continued to weigh on the operating performance. Q4 result highlights The third wave of COVID had little impact on the company’s business as the sustained momentum in economic activity across the Mumbai region drove the demand for IMIL in the quarter gone by. The top-line for the quarter was at Rs 142 crore...