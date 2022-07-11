GM Breweries Q1 -- Margins likely to have bottomed

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter numbers of country liquor manufacturer GM Breweries were on expected lines. While the top line surged on a soft base, margins continued to remain under pressure due to the unfavourable cost environment. Quarterly result highlights Sustained momentum in economic activity across the Mumbai Metro Region (MMR), especially across rural markets, drove the demand for country liquor in the quarter gone by. The top line for the quarter came in at Rs 142 crore against Rs 70 crore in...