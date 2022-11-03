HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Global Health IPO: Play on regional healthcare demand, subscribe for long term

Anubhav Sahu & Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

A rebound in patient visits and elective procedures have contributed to the improving economics for hospital chains. Medanta is play on this demand, particularly in the north and east of India

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: IPO of ~Rs 2,200 crore, with a combination of Offer for Sale and fresh issue Operates five hospitals in north and east India Plans to increase bed capacity by 40% in 3-4 years Key factors to watch: Capex execution, attrition rate, sustenance of operating margins Valuation at par with peers, not for listing gains The IPO of Global Health Ltd (GHL), popularly known by its brand name Medanta, comes at a time when hospital chains are gaining significant investor attention. One of the reasons is...

