English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Global Health IPO: Play on regional healthcare demand, subscribe for long term

    A rebound in patient visits and elective procedures have contributed to the improving economics for hospital chains. Medanta is play on this demand, particularly in the north and east of India

    Anubhav Sahu
    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    November 03, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
    Global Health IPO: Play on regional healthcare demand, subscribe for long term

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: IPO of ~Rs 2,200 crore, with a combination of Offer for Sale and fresh issue Operates five hospitals in north and east India Plans to increase bed capacity by 40% in 3-4 years Key factors to watch: Capex execution, attrition rate, sustenance of operating margins Valuation at par with peers, not for listing gains The IPO of Global Health Ltd (GHL), popularly known by its brand name Medanta, comes at a time when hospital chains are gaining significant investor attention. One of the reasons is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxing windfall profits

      Nov 2, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI's Nov 3 meet seems perfunctory, start-up slowdown may be a passing phase, US Midterm polls and its market implications, market signs favourable for long-term investing, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Waiting for the Fed again 

      Oct 29, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

      Once again, the Fed rate call is back on the investor radar, not because of the quantum but the hints the central bank would drop

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers