Gland Pharma: Operating leverage to offset input cost pain

Shilpa Medicare | The company raised Rs 297.51 crore from marquee investors including Malabar India Fund, Malabar Select Fund, Malabar Midcap Fund, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, Blue Daimond Properties, Ohm Core Investment Corp, Hypnos Fund and Madhusudan

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gland Pharma (CMP: Rs 3,694; M Cap: Rs 60,692 crore) along with other peers in the Pharma sector has been in a consolidation phase for last three months. Stock has corrected by 15 percent from its recent highs which leads us to review the investment case particularly when regulatory, pricing and raw material cost headwinds have picked up for the sector. Sequentially, there was a drop in topline and margins in the quarter gone by. Diversification under way Q2FY22 sales growth...