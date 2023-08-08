Gland Pharma: Is recovery on track?

The sequential improvement in earnings ushered optimism among brokerages and prompted many to raise their price targets for Gland Pharma.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential recovery helped by the US business Gross margins improve due to contribution from newly acquired Cenexi China & biologics CDMO opportunity expected to gain traction in medium term Valuation at discount to peers Gland Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,343; M Cap: Rs 22,119 crore) faced multiple headwinds related to loss of opportunities during COVID, pickup in competition and supply chain challenges in FY23. This translated into a sales degrowth of 18 percent and margin contraction of nearly 600 bps in the last fiscal. That...