    Gland Pharma: Is recovery on track?

    Among the growth levers to watch for Gland Pharma – foremost is the momentum in the US operation which in past have been impacted by exit of two clients and aggressive pricing by Chinese competitors.

    Anubhav Sahu
    August 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
    Gland Pharma: Is recovery on track?

    The sequential improvement in earnings ushered optimism among brokerages and prompted many to raise their price targets for Gland Pharma.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Sequential recovery helped by the US business Gross margins improve due to contribution from newly acquired Cenexi China & biologics CDMO opportunity expected to gain traction in medium term Valuation at discount to peers   Gland Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,343; M Cap: Rs 22,119 crore) faced multiple headwinds related to loss of opportunities during COVID, pickup in competition and supply chain challenges in FY23. This translated into a sales degrowth of 18 percent and margin contraction of nearly 600 bps in the last fiscal.

