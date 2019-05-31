GIC Re: Muted premium growth and higher taxes mar FY19 earnings

Highlights

Largest player in reinsurance space-Premium growth slows down to single digit-Profit growth aided by investment income-GIC Re has competitive advantage

-Reasonable valuations make it a worthy consideration

General Insurance of India (GIC Re), India’s largest reinsurance company and owned by the central government, accounted for around 44 percent of the premiums passed on by Indian insurers to reinsurers during FY19.

With growing international presence (30 percent of total premium now), the company is the 10th largest reinsurer in the world on net premium, according to Standard and Poor's.

Though GIC’s exposure is mainly in the non-life insurance segment, the product portfolio is well diversified across business lines.

There is inherent volatility in the risk-underwriting business. However, GIC Re is the only listed reinsurer, making it a stock worth looking at.

Key positives

Consistent and favourable investment income more than compensated the weak underwriting performance. The reinsurer reported profit of Rs 2,224 crore in FY19, a decline of 31 percent year-on-year (YoY). Increase in tax provision on account of change in law marred bottom line. Excluding the tax, performance was much better with profit before tax down by 6 percent in FY19.

GIC’s solvency ratio improved to 206 percent as of March-end, from 172 percent in previous year. It remained comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 150 percent. Given the modest growth targets for FY20, raising fresh capital seems some time away.

The reinsurer revised premium rates for eight sectors under the fire segment in March. The move was aimed at correcting the imbalance between the premium charged and claims history over a number of years and thereby aid profitable growth.

Key negatives

GIC’s gross premium increased to Rs 44,238 crore, a rise of 6 percent year-on-year (YoY). Premium growth decelerated sharply to 6 percent in FY19, from 24 percent in FY18. While the international business premium recorded a healthy growth of 11 percent, domestic growth slowed down to 4 percent.

The reinsurer reported an underwriting loss for FY19. The combined ratio, measure of insurance company’s profitability expressed as total cost to total revenue, weakened slightly to 105.9 percent for FY19, from 104 percent a year ago. The deterioration in combined ratio was mainly due to increase in the claims/loss ratio while the commission and expense ratio was slightly better for the year.

The combined ratio of domestic business stood at 104 percent while that of international business was worse at 116 percent, dragged down by losses caused by global catastrophes.

Other takeaways

The management has pared premium growth target from mid-teen to 9-10 percent for FY20 as the focus remains on profitable growth.

GIC Re has direct debt exposure to Dewan Housing Finance and Reliance Capital amounting to Rs 225-300 crore each. This is in addition to the exposure of more than Rs 700 crore to IL&FS and its group companies.

View and valuation

Being the leader in reinsurance in India, GIC Re has competitive strengths in the domestic market in terms of strong underwriting and actuarial capabilities. That said, the recent change in regulations enabled foreign reinsurance companies to compete in India following which 10 foreign players have opened their branches in the country.

Despite this change, we expect GIC Re to continue to retain its dominant position because of two factors. First, All direct insurers in India are required to cede a minimum 5 percent of their every non-life policy premiums to GIC Re. These obligatory cessions in a way guarantee business for GIC re. Second, current regulations mandate that GIC Re be given first preference by Indian insurers keen to reinsure risks.

Though we are comfortable about GIC Re in the long run, the stock will react to underwriting performance in the short term and could be volatile.

The stock is already down more than 40 percent from its 52 week high. At current market price of Rs 225, it is trading below its FY19 book value. Given the expected RoE (return on equity) at 9-10 percent, the current valuation looks reasonable.

While FY20 performance is expected to remain modest, for investors looking to play the reinsurance sector, the stock is worth a consideration.

