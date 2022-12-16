English
    Gas sector: What do we like?

    With the global milieu remaining volatile, the much-anticipated Kirit Parikh (KP) committee report on domestic gas pricing provides a ray of hope.

    Nitin Sharma
    December 16, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights APM gas price floor, ceiling of $4-6.5/MMBtu $0.5/MMBtu escalation in ceiling price every year Full deregulation of APM gas prices by 2027 IGL & MGL to benefit, if recommendations are accepted Gas companies are in a tight spot, with input prices playing spoilsport. While some have passed on the cost to the end users, not all are fortunate. With the global milieu remaining volatile, the much-anticipated Kirit Parikh (KP) committee report on domestic gas pricing provides a ray of hope. The report includes many...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers