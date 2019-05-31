Galaxy Surfactants Q4: FMCG growth slowdown tempers near-term outlook

Highlights:

Sales growth led by volume growth in specialty care segment

Margin expansion helped by lower raw material prices

Egypt business expected to stabilise in next 2-3 quarters

FY20 volume growth guidance of 8-10 percent reflects slowdown in FMCG sector

Galaxy Surfactants posted another quarter of volume-led growth for January-March, largely contributed by the specialty care segment.

Also, there was sequential improvement for the AMET (Africa Middle-East Turkey) region performance, which reeled under macro headwinds. However, the company lowered volume guidance for the current fiscal, given the slowdown in domestic end markets. While this was largely expected, higher valuations keep us cautious.

Table: Q4 financials

Key positives

Net sales increased 6 percent year-on-year (YoY), led by strong volume growth rate of 12.5 percent. Volume improvement contribution from the specialty care segment was higher, with 18 percent growth over last year. Volume in performance surfactants rebounded this quarter, clocking 11 percent growth, but relatively lower because of continued impact from a weak performance in Egypt.

Further, a key positive for the quarter has been sequential EBITDA margin expansion of 184 bps. This was aided by a better product mix, lower other expenses and inventory gains on the raw material front (Lauryl alcohol). In terms of EBITDA per tonne, the figure improved to a record Rs 16,675 in FY19 as against Rs 15,086 in FY18.

Key negative

Lower value growth compared to volume was mainly due to lower pricing, which in turn was an offshoot of pass through effect of lower raw material cost.

Key observations

1, AMET business (~35-40 percent of sales)

In Q4, there was a rebound in sales growth for AMET (Africa, Middle-East and Turkey) region after two quarters of de-growth. Sales growth of 6.9 percent was aided by new customer acquisition and stocking for Ramadan in the Middle-East. Having said that, demand situation in Egypt remains challenging and can take 2-3 quarters to stabilise. Egypt’s share in AMET sales is now 33 percent compared to 45 percent last year. The management is hopeful of a positive profit growth in FY20 for the AMET region.

2, Capacity addition on track

Galaxy Surfactants remains on track for its new sulphonation capacity addition of 50,000 tonne in Q1 FY20. Further, its current capacity is about 3,68,095 tonnes and the utilisation rate is 72 percent. This provides an ample scope to meet near-term demand growth.

Outlook

We expect sales growth to be largely determined by volume growth in the near term. In light of demand moderation in FMCG end market in India and growth challenges in the AMET region, the company provides a volume growth guidance of 8-10 percent, unlike earlier expectations for low double-digit growth. As far as margins are concerned, while the firm might get the benefit of an improving product mix, the low-cost raw material advantage may not sustain. Hence, we expect EBITDA margin to range between 12-13 percent in the medium term.

On a longer term, we remain positive on the company’s dominant market share, long-term strategic partnership with clients, R&D focus and a strong hold on personal care end market which makes it a defensive bet in the chemical industry. We also take note of the company’s growing exposure to FMCG startups which are taking advantage of increasing acceptability of e-commerce.

However, insofar as valuation goes, the stock has rebounded from the 52-week low by 34 percent and trades at an elevated multiple of 15.4x FY21e earnings and enterprise value at 9.3x EBITDA FY21. On account of limited pricing power and elevated valuation, we look for better levels to get constructive.

