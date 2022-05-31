HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

GAIL: Why you should add this consistent performer to your portfolio

Nitin Sharma   •

GAIL will commission 10 MW Hydrogen plant in the next 18 months, significantly increasing the capacity by FY30

GAIL India: Company to invest Rs 6,000 crore on renewables in next 3 years.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
GAIL India (CMP: Rs 143.75; MarketCap: Rs 63,831 crore) has reported numbers with a strong year-on-year growth but weak sequential margins as the natural gas transmission and the LPG segments underperformed. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 1, totalling Rs 10 per share for FY22 and, along with the buyback of 5.7 crore shares at Rs 190 each, delivered a solid shareholder return. March-quarter performance  GAIL's revenue grew 73.4 percent over 4Q21 and 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 26,962 crore....

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers