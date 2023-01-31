HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

GAIL: Disappointing results, not out of the woods 

Nitin Sharma   •

Supply issues and declining margin spread are key challenges for the gas PSU

GAIL’s valuation, given the deterioration, appears to be stretched without an upside
Highlights  Revenue declined 8 percent QoQ 94 percent YoY fall in EBITDA EBITDA margin at 0.7 percent Petrochem & LPG/LHC segment reported a loss No meaningful upside GAIL's (CMP: Rs 94.94; Market Capitalization: Rs 62,431 crore) third-quarter results were disappointing and below expectations, hit by lower volumes, weak realisation, one-time inventory loss, and prolonged supply issues. Standalone revenue declined 8 percent sequentially while profit after tax (PAT) declined 84 percent QoQ/93 percent YoY. The management commentary indicated that a  significant recovery will begin only in FY24. Q3...

