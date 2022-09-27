Gabriel: A fundamentally strong company to buy for the long term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong numbers in Q1FY23, driven by a rebound in demand Order wins to boost top line Leadership position Aftermarket and exports offer significant growth opportunity Stock trading at attractive valuation With the easing of raw material pressure and supply of semiconductor chips, fundamentally strong auto ancillary companies are worth investing in. One such company is Gabriel India (CMP: Rs 147; M Cap: Rs 2,107 crore), a leading shock-absorber manufacturer, which had been passing through a rough patch owing to industry-related headwinds. The company reported a strong...