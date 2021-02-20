Four years of Chandra: hits, misses and emerging opportunities

N Chandrasekaran, known to all as Chandra, took over the reins of the Tata group while it was going through turbulent times. He had a clear task at hand - to make the group’s management and organisation structures simpler and impactful across businesses, helping them respond and react faster, bring agility and spur faster decision-making.

The leveraged laggards – has Chandra made a difference?

Naysayers would point out that the issues with the key legacy businesses are far from over. But that’s a glass half empty view. While the management of Tata Steel had to grapple with a couple of failed attempts to offload the European business, no more money is going from the profitable Indian operations to support it. Should the global environment improve, the exit is a matter of time and the deleveraging will aid a more nimble-footed Tata Steel to focus on expanding the India Kalinganagar capacity. So this stock merits the attention of patient investors.

Tata Motors was plagued by twin problems of key markets switching to cleaner fuel and the need for continued capex to overhaul its product portfolio to stay relevant. Chandra’s strategy with Tata Motors seems to be yielding results. The first win is in terms of revamping the JLR portfolio in favour of electric vehicles, which is now reflected in improving margins. Next is the aggressive focus on cost savings and finally the turnaround of the domestic passenger car business on the back of an interesting portfolio. Investors may be looking for a long journey ahead.

The other over-leveraged business was Tata Power, its deteriorating financial performance attributed mostly to losses in the Mundra UMPP project, thanks to the inability to pass through the higher cost of imported coal. This led to bloated debt and unsustainable interest cover. The leadership has succeeded in implementing a deleveraging exercise and direct its focus on the regulated generation, transmission and distribution businesses. Besides, the company has built a good renewable energy pipeline and has plans to monetise it by transferring renewable energy assets into an infrastructure investment trust.

While the over leveraged entities are still not out of the woods, they are moving in the right direction and could be the dark horse in investors’ portfolio.

Chandra’s Midas touch

The big impact of the new boss was felt in Tata Consumer that not only divested some of its unviable businesses, but also got the food portfolio from Tata Chemicals to become a complete food and beverage company. Post integration, high double digit growth and cost synergies can be expected. The appointment of Mr Sunil D’Souza, who had prior experience in Whirlpool India and Pepsico, should augur well.

While this leaves Tata Chemicals with a portfolio of basic chemicals (Soda Ash & Sodium Bicarbonate) with a tiny contribution from specialty products, a lot is expected in the fields of nutraceuticals, advanced nano-material and electro-chemistry solutions. Its return ratios and valuations lag the frontline chemical stocks and this could well turn out to be a contrarian bet for the long-term.

The other consumer focused businesses have only grown from strength to strength and investors can look forward to a long-term compounding story. Titan has accelerated its store expansion spree and is focusing on improving the profitability in the non–jewellery segment (watches, eyewear), whose share has risen from 1 percent in FY17 to about 10 percent in FY20.

Trent continues to lead the pack of retailers even amid subdued consumer sentiment thanks to operating leverage, increased contribution from own brands, which now constitute almost its entire sales, and improved efficiencies. It has also forayed into the value apparel segment in 2017 through the smaller “Zudio” store format.

For Voltas, while the electromechanical and engineering projects business is largely stable, the domestic retail business is going through a transition as the company is diversifying from air conditioning and cooling solutions to a full-fledged consumer durable brand through Voltas Beko (Joint Venture with Turkey's Arçelik). Capitalising on the Make in India wave, the business has invested nearly Rs 1,200 crore to set up a new factory in Gujarat to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and reduce import dependencies.

These evergreen consumer facing businesses along with some dependable names from the technology space, such as IT bellwether TCS, Tata Elxsi along with Tinplate Company should find a place in the core portfolio of investors.

Source: Moneycontrol Research

For TCS, despite the upswing in technology spend lifting the boat for all firms, its leadership position remains unchallenged. Its deep client relationships, investment in transformational technology and focus on talent development appears to be paying dividends now, with TCS gaining from the flight to quality and vendor consolidation and improving market share post COVID.

However, investors need to look beyond the obvious to unearth something more exciting from the Tata stable.

The excitement in store?

Indian Hotels is a remarkable turnaround story where albeit COVID disruptions, the best is yet to come. The company has deleveraged, sold unprofitable overseas assets and has tweaked its business model to asset-light with emphasis on management contracts.

Another area that has so far not shown its fire power is financial services. The Tata group has a presence across a wide spectrum of fund based financial services businesses and Tata Capital (TCL, Tata Sons owns 94.55 percent), which is the holding company (NBFC) for several of the financial services businesses of the group, had sizeable consolidated assets of over Rs 80,000 crore at the end of FY20.

However, not much has been achieved so far. For instance, Tata AIG commenced its general insurance operations in 2001, almost at the same time as that of ICICI Lombard, but its market share is half ICICI Lombard’s.

Given the fact that India’s financial sector is growing at a rapid pace, the Tata group’s focus on this vertical is obvious. The appointment of Rajiv Sabharwal (ex-ICICI Bank) in September 2017 was to spearhead the financial services business. With RBI likely to allow corporate houses and large NBFCs to go in for a banking license, the Tata group has an opportunity to make a late but meaningful foray into financial services, either organically or inorganically.

With much larger online competitors like Amazon and Reliance, prima facie it seems the Tatas have missed the digital bus, despite formidable technology prowess in the group.

Tata Digital currently operates two ventures Tata Cliq and online electronics platform Croma. Tata Cliq targets the affluent mass, hosting only branded products which has led to a limited audience, while the Croma online platform has limited appeal.

Tata Digital is currently working on creating a super app that would provide the gamut of services such as food and grocery,​fashion and lifestyle, consumer electronics and durables, insurance and financial services, education, healthcare etc. For the grocery segment, Tata has taken the inorganic route with the proposed acquisition of Big Basket (to acquire 68 percent stake) which gives it headway, as Big Basket had about 35 percent share of the online grocery market as on FY20. What makes the acquisition beneficial would be the increasing contribution of Tata’s own brands. Such as integrated model would provide a key competitive advantage for the Tata Group consumer businesses.

Finally, the Tatas are returning to their roots – airlines. JRD Tata had started India's first commercial airline --Tata Airlines -- which was renamed Air India and finally nationalised. Tatas have made a fresh beginning with two strategic joint ventures with AirAsia Berhad and Singapore Airlines (SIA) for budget carrier AirAsia India and full-service Vistara. Though both of them continue to be very small players in the industry, their market share is moving north. We believe there is still much to be done to capture a meaningful share of the Indian aviation business.

In sum, Chandra’s report card at the helm of the group at the end of four years is one of numerous correct initiatives, some remarkable successes, but a lot more of his initiatives are yet to bear fruit. That should keep investors asking for more.