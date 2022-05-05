HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

For the US Fed, 50 bps hikes are the new normal

Anubhav Sahu   •

The Fed’s balance sheet is likely to reduce by about $1 trillion in a year

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
On an action-packed Wednesday, while the RBI, the US Federal Reserve and Brazil’s central bank all hiked interest rates to tame inflation, the difference was that the announcement by RBI was a complete surprise, while the Fed and Brazil central bank hikes were completely anticipated. The broad context for the central bank actions are similar. Elevated inflation readings at the beginning of the year have spiked further due to the energy supply shock from the war in Eastern Europe and...

