English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    FMCG: Recovery in gross margins underway and investment in brands to continue

    Investors need to keep track of the recovery in rural markets, given that almost 35-40 percent of revenue contributions come from that segment

    Nandish Shah
    November 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
    FMCG: Recovery in gross margins underway and investment in brands to continue

    Representative image.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Majority of the large-cap results were in-line with expectation Sequential improvement in gross margins likely from the December quarter Higher investment in A&P will keep operating margins under check Remain positive on ITC and Britannia, neutral on HUL and Nestle and Tata Consumer The FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) industry grew 9 percent in the July-September quarter of FY23 as against an 11 percent rise in the April-June quarter of the current financial year and a growth of 13 percent in the July-September...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A small step for mobile chargers, but a big gain for interoperability

      Nov 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Employment in India grew during pandemic, startups battle against large incumbents, a habit that can improve your trading returns, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers