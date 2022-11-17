FMCG: Recovery in gross margins underway and investment in brands to continue

Representative image.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Majority of the large-cap results were in-line with expectation Sequential improvement in gross margins likely from the December quarter Higher investment in A&P will keep operating margins under check Remain positive on ITC and Britannia, neutral on HUL and Nestle and Tata Consumer The FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) industry grew 9 percent in the July-September quarter of FY23 as against an 11 percent rise in the April-June quarter of the current financial year and a growth of 13 percent in the July-September...