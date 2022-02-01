MARKET NEWS

    HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    FMCG | Consumption stocks to wait for second order benefits

    The Budget's multiplier effect of higher capex is likely to eventually lead to higher consumption spending

    Nandish Shah
    February 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    FMCG | Consumption stocks to wait for second order benefits

    The Budget has focused more on the investment side while the demand or the consumption side has been left to fend for itself. Eventually, as these capital investments create business and employment opportunities, leading to higher income growth it should spur consumption growth too. The budget has reduced the amount allocated towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee program (MGNREGA) from Rs98000 crore in FY22 to Rs 73000 for FY23. This is likely to impact spending in rural markets...

