App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First cut | Moody’s downgrades Vedanta; better to stay cautious

The cash on books at nearly 50 percent of FY18 net worth has been one of the prime reasons for investors’ apprehensions.

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Despite huge cash on the books of about Rs Rs 30,000 crore, Vedanta continued to hold debt of close to Rs 70,000 crore. In the absence of immediate plans to deploy the cash, it was managed more like a treasury activity. The cash at nearly 50 percent of FY18 net worth has been one of the prime reasons for investors’ apprehensions.

Investors worries were magnified when the company declared an investment of about Rs 1,431 crore to buy an economic interest in Anglo American firm Volcan Investments while presenting the December 2018 quarterly result.

The company explained this as a mere cash management exercise to earn a better yield, but market fear stemmed from the fact that Volcan Investments is a family trust of Vedanta Resources Plc.

In addition, the company also announced an intent to invest another Rs 2,000 crore in Volcan over the next 20 months.

related news

It is difficult to comprehend why a company would venture into unrelated activities, particularly with a group company, in a bid to make few percentage points higher return on a small amount which on an aggregate basis would have very little impact on treasury income.

Moody's Investors Service also downgraded Vedanta Resources ratings to negative from stable following the investment. Vedanta Resources holds 50.1 percent stake in the Indian listed company Vedanta.

"We view the related-party investment as credit negative for Vedanta and a means to fund the risk appetite of its shareholder, a clear indication of the company's willingness to deploy cash at Vedanta to support Volcan interests," said Chaubal, who is also Moody's lead analyst on Vedanta.

“Moody's earlier ratings on Vedanta were based on the expectation that Volcan will not move cash from Vedanta to provide liquidity to itself. The deferred payment is, therefore, a clear departure from this expectation, and exacerbates the risk that Volcan will continue to use Vedanta as a financing vehicle,” the rating agency said.

While the market is weighing these risks and now the rating agency (for Vedanta Resources) raising its apprehensions, investors too need to be cautious.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Moodys #Vedanta

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.