First cut | Moody’s downgrades Vedanta; better to stay cautious

Despite huge cash on the books of about Rs Rs 30,000 crore, Vedanta continued to hold debt of close to Rs 70,000 crore. In the absence of immediate plans to deploy the cash, it was managed more like a treasury activity. The cash at nearly 50 percent of FY18 net worth has been one of the prime reasons for investors’ apprehensions.

Investors worries were magnified when the company declared an investment of about Rs 1,431 crore to buy an economic interest in Anglo American firm Volcan Investments while presenting the December 2018 quarterly result.

The company explained this as a mere cash management exercise to earn a better yield, but market fear stemmed from the fact that Volcan Investments is a family trust of Vedanta Resources Plc.

In addition, the company also announced an intent to invest another Rs 2,000 crore in Volcan over the next 20 months.

It is difficult to comprehend why a company would venture into unrelated activities, particularly with a group company, in a bid to make few percentage points higher return on a small amount which on an aggregate basis would have very little impact on treasury income.

Moody's Investors Service also downgraded Vedanta Resources ratings to negative from stable following the investment. Vedanta Resources holds 50.1 percent stake in the Indian listed company Vedanta.

"We view the related-party investment as credit negative for Vedanta and a means to fund the risk appetite of its shareholder, a clear indication of the company's willingness to deploy cash at Vedanta to support Volcan interests," said Chaubal, who is also Moody's lead analyst on Vedanta.

“Moody's earlier ratings on Vedanta were based on the expectation that Volcan will not move cash from Vedanta to provide liquidity to itself. The deferred payment is, therefore, a clear departure from this expectation, and exacerbates the risk that Volcan will continue to use Vedanta as a financing vehicle,” the rating agency said.

While the market is weighing these risks and now the rating agency (for Vedanta Resources) raising its apprehensions, investors too need to be cautious.

