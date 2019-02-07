First Cut | Britannia Q3 FY19: Steady execution but recent demand slump a concern

Britannia's Q3 FY19 consolidated sales grew by 11 percent YoY (year on year) helped by domestic business, which continues to benefit from ramp up of distribution network with focus on direct reach both for urban and rural areas, improved demand in rural market and higher growth in northern states. However, sequentially, sales registered flat growth.

Gross margin expanded 261 bps YoY (96 bps QoQ) which seems to be on account of inventory/sourcing policy due which commodity cost is covered till mid of Q4 FY19. However, company observes moderate inflation in the prices of key raw materials.

EBITDA margin, while benefitting from gross margin expansion was partially offset by higher employee cost and other expenses.

Capex plans on track

The company updated on its capex plans which includes commissioning of additional Cake & Biscuit lines at Ranjangaon plant. It needs to be noted that at full capacity, this plant is expected to contribute about 10 percent of total revenue.

Additionally, the greenfield project in Nepal is on track and is expected to be commissioned by end of the current year. The company's product strategy remains at bridging portfolio gaps in bakery business and other adjacent macro snacking business opportunities.

Distribution reach and focus on north

Current direct reach is about 2m outlets (vs. 1.55 million in FY17) and expected to add about 0.5 million outlets in next two years with the major chunk of the distribution is expected to unfold in northern states. There is a big distribution reach gap between Britannia and market leader Parle in the northern states.

Outlook

Q3 results indicate Britannia is reaping benefits of beefing up distribution, addressing gaps in product portfolio and implementing cost efficiency programmes.

However, we take note of the fact that management commentary - "witnessed slowdown in market place in the recent months" – is rather cautious. And hence we await further clarification from the management in the Analyst call. Investor should also take note of the fact that stock is currently trading at an elevated multiple of 56x FY20 estimated earnings taking account of 15 percent sales growth (vs. FY19) next year and an EBITDA margin settling at 16 percent.

(Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here)