HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Fine Organics: Strong Q4 show; is it time to book profits?

Anubhav Sahu   •

The reliability in its supplies has helped Fine Organics pass on the increase in input costs, and hence elevated input cost by itself is not a formidable challenge

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Fine Organics, a leading oleochemical-based additives company, posted a strong set of numbers in the quarter gone by. Sequentially, sales jumped 28 percent on the back of price hikes and improved demand for oleochemicals applications in plastics, food and nutrition. At the same time, the company also benefitted from supply side disruptions and consolidation. There has been a transient benefit from plant shutdowns in the US due to unavailability of raw materials. Raw material shortages & supply chain disruptions continue...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers