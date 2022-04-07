Fed minutes: Strong signal of front-loading of tightening

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The most striking feature of the March FOMC minutes is the discussion on the reduction of the balance sheet from the May meeting. Unlike Fed chief Jerome Powell’s comments post the March meeting, which merely suggested an intention to start “Quantitative Tightening”, the minutes clarified that there was a consensus to begin the reduction of the balance sheet from May and there appears to be an agreement on the size of the reduction as well. Also read: A plan for...