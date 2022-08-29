English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Engineers India: Despite recent spike, valuation remains attractive

    While recovery is gradual, the EIL stock offers a good bargain at current prices

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    August 29, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    Engineers India: Despite recent spike, valuation remains attractive

    Engineers India: Engineers India Q1 profit surges to Rs 65 crore on low base. Revenue jumps 9.2% YoY to Rs 815 crore. The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 64.81 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, rising 2,318% compared to Rs 2.68 crore profit in year-ago period, aided by low base. The Q1FY22 profit was impacted by loss in joint venture entities or associates. Revenue grew by 9.2% YoY to Rs 814.8 crore in June FY23 quarter.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Engineers India Ltd (EIL)’s dependence on the hydrocarbon space, particularly the domestic oil & gas PSUs, is one of the legacy issues leading to volatility in revenue and earnings. Often, order inflows and revenue suffer, depending on the capex in the sector, due to the volatile and unpredictable nature of the market. The last two years have been a case in point. Order inflows suffered because of the delays in ordering and lack of fresh orders. Further, execution issues have...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | China’s Minsky moment 

      Aug 27, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      China’s unbridled debt-fuelled growth bears out Minsky’s famous theory: Stability breeds instability

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers