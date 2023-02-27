Endurance Tech: Strong recovery in Europe, healthy order book

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: India business got impacted due to demand weakness Sharp recovery in the Europe business The impact of semiconductor chip shortage and RM prices is waning Strong order pipeline gives earnings visibility Trades at a discount to long-term average valuation Endurance Tech (ENDU, CMP: Rs 1,285; M Cap: Rs 18020 crore) has posted an in-line set of numbers in Q3 FY23, impacted by its India business. With recovery in the European market and improved outlook for the India business, we believe the company will be able...