eMudhra IPO: Promising business at an unfavourable valuation

(image) (image) The initial public offering (IPO) of eMudhra, a digital trust and security solution business, is opening on Friday (May 20). It intends to raise Rs 413 crore, through a primary issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 213 crore. eMudhra was set up in 2008 as a subsidiary of 3i infotech. Since then, it has become India's largest certifying authority (CA) and enjoys a market share of 37.9 percent in the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Move over bulls, bears are in control
May 19, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Congress faces an acid test, Manappuram Finance’s losing sheen, ITC plays to its advantage, Start-up Street and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Losing faith
May 7, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Central banks have a trust problem with financial markets over their ability to steer economies towards a soft landingRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers