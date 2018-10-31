Emami Q2FY19 review: Business in transition; accumulate on dips

Emami's sales were flat year-on-year (YoY) due to an erratic monsoon, slightly delayed winter and a high base. There was a volume de-growth of 4 percent. It is noteworthy that in Q2FY18 there was domestic volume growth of 10 percent on account of restocking. International sales grew four percent in Q2FY19 compared to 22 percent growth in the same quarter last year.

Q2FY18: Financial numbers

Source: Moneycontrol Research

Product-wise, few brands grew despite high base: Navratna grew 3 percent versus 16 percent in Q2FY18 while the male grooming range and 7 Oils in One grew 12 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

Kesh King declined 2 percent YoY while Pancharistha numbers remained flat.

However, pain management range and Boroplus range declined by 8 percent (vs 15 percent YoY in Q2FY18) and 7 percent (vs 38 percent) on account of a higher base.

On a half-yearly base, taking account of imbalances created by the destocking and restocking, H1FY19 revenue grew by 9 percent on like for like basis which was guided by Navratna range (13 percent YoY), Pain management (8 percent YoY), male grooming (10 percent) and healthcare (11 percent).

Positives for the quarter

Despite a subdued topline growth, there have been few incremental positives. Cooling oil (Navratna) and talcum powder categories gained market share.

Talking about Navratna cool talc, there has been an improvement in the market share compared to the likes of Dermicool (Reckitt Benckiser) and Nycil (Heinz/Zydus). The company is now assessed as the second largest player in this category after Dermicool.

Further, management has taken few steps for Kesh King and Pancharishtha such as relaunch of Kesh King with an applicator which has received a good market response. The company has worked on distribution issues of the international business and expects a good response in H2 FY19.

Additionally, concerns on account of domestic distribution are easing. Wholesale channel share has stabilized to 38 percent. Direct reach has improved to 9.4 lakh outlets with an addition of 65,000 outlets in H1FY19. Sales from modern trade channel have improved by 45 percent and now contributes 8 percent to the total sale.

Management guides for double-digit sales growth

Management is hopeful of clocking double-digit sales growth in FY19 on the back of recent strategy changes and improving demand. However, double-digit volume growth (earlier guidance) scenario in this fiscal looks less likely. Rural growth continues to trend higher than urban with noticeable improvement seen in the northern part of India.

Key concerns to keep in mind are raw material costs. At the current price levels of menthol, with everything else same, management expects ~2.0 percent potential impact on gross margins. However, it is hopeful of managing the input cost pressure by cost savings measures.

Company’s last few quarter results have trended below management’s own expectation. However, we believe a large part of concerns related to the supply chain is over. Re-positioning of key categories like Kesh King and Pancharishtha needs to be watched. However, there is some visible stabilization to take note of.

Given near-term headwinds for margins, we have slightly revised down our estimates. The stock is currently trading at 25x FY20e (estimated) earnings which is at a steep discount to the sector. Inexpensive valuation and stabilising distribution strategy are the key positives for the stock. We believe the stock can be accumulated on dips in a staggered manner as the earnings visibility improves.

