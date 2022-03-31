English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Emami: Acquisition to augur well for niche and under-penetrated categories

    Investors need to watch the rural growth rate in the medium term

    Nandish Shah
    March 31, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    Emami: Acquisition to augur well for niche and under-penetrated categories

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    We attended the conference call of Emami (CMP: Rs 432; Market capitalisation: Rs 19,192 crore), post the acquisition of Dermicool brands from Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare for Rs 432 crore (excluding taxes and duties). Emami’s strategy, going forward, is to expand the market size and share by investing in advertisement and publicity, and leveraging distribution strength. Emami will be paying 18 percent GST on the acquisition of brands. This can used as input tax credit and stamp duty for the transfer...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Let the market decide open offer price for PSUs

      Mar 30, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

      Dear Readers,The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers ea...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | War sirens are blowing, but Street pumped up on growth

      Mar 26, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      As defiant leaders in the geopolitical ferment dig in their heels, what’s the way forward for investors?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers