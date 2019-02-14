EM equities is the most favoured asset class globally, but India underperforming on election jitters

Highlights



- Global fund managers preferring cash over equities- Allocations to equities is down; outlook grim for the US market- Emerging equities witnessing huge inflows, most crowded trade- Indian equity market is worst performing year-to-date- Upcoming elections weigh on market

---------------------------------------

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) surveyed 173 participants from global fund management industry managing $515 billion in assets. We highlight some of the interesting snippets from the survey. As far as India is concerned, the most relevant bit of the survey was the view on emerging markets (EMs). We try to understand if the growing preference of EM mean anything for Indian equities.

The survey indicates that fund managers remain most bearish with allocation to cash increasing to 44 percent, the highest ever since 2009. This is despite 2019 starting off on a good note with MSCI all World index rallying around 9 percent year –to-date (YTD).

While allocation to equities reduced to levels last seen in September 2016, view on US equities attracted all the more pessimism. US equities have become the second least favoured region among global fund managers, BofAML said. This isn’t surprising as fear of slowing economic growth, trade tensions with China and muted earnings outlook is weighing on investors mind.

The most interesting bit of survey was the list of most crowded trades.The next on the list was long dollar trade. Investors’ perennial favourite trade of being long FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) and BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent) stocks fell to the third position on the list.

Despite increasing clout of EMs, Indian equities yielded negative returns YTD in dollar terms. Among the major equity markets globally, India is the only market in red. And the explanation to that is the most mundane – investors prefer to remain on sidelines as the world’s largest democracy votes for the next government in coming months.

The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net sellers of Indian equities in CY18. Their participation YTD is also paltry. The benchmark index (Nifty), however, is resilient, thanks to solid performance of a handful of stocks and strong domestic flows.

With election outcome taking precedence over earnings and economic fundamentals, the Indian equity market stands at the crossroads as we move closer to elections. To get a sense of where things are headed—and where we are now—let’s jump back in time.

In several ways, market behaviour late in 2018 and start of 2019 resembles that of late 2008 and early 2009. There are uncanny similarities between late 2018 and 2008 in more than a way, especially for credit and liquid markets.

Liquidity concerns engulfed the NBFC sector in September 2018. Risk aversion of debt mutual funds' raised concerns about how non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will meet their funding needs. This turn of events late last year appeared to be mini flashback of the 2008 crisis.

Back in 2008 also, the mutual fund (MF) industry had faced a similar challenge of risk aversion. Following the global financial crisis, MFs witnessed significant outflows over a short period, which dried up liquidity for NBFCs. The 2018 situation though was slightly different in the sense that liquidity crunch was triggered by a home-grown credit issue, which was triggered by default of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group companies as compared to external factors in 2008.

Thankfully, when it came to equity markets, 2018 wasn’t 2008 all over again. In 2008, Indian equities corrected by more than 50 percent, while 2018 ended with the benchmark index (Sensex) rising almost 6 percent, the second best performance globally in local currency.

But the moot question from equity returns perspective is: while 2018 wasn’t 2008, will 2019 be 2009?

2009 saw the equity market hitting the upper circuit limit with trading being halted on the day of the election result on the back of a verdict in favour of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, in which Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as the single largest party which no one had predicted.

While oil prices are muted, inflation benign and Indian equity under owned, the main concern among foreign investors today is similar to that of 2009 – the election outcome.

Does that mean that the market will get euphoric and hit the upper circuit limit in May if BJP manages to get closer to a clear majority (contrary to early opinion polls)? Well, 'history doesn’t repeat itself', Mark Twain is said to have once quipped, 'but it often rhymes'.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page