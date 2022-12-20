English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Market Live: Should Stock Exchanges Be Open For Longer?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Elin Electronics: This electronics manufacturing IPO has a valuation hook 

    Elin Electronics is part of the high-growth Indian EMS (electronics manufacturing services) industry, which is set to grow at a CAGR of 41.1 percent over FY21-26

    Nitin Sharma
    December 20, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    Elin Electronics: This electronics manufacturing IPO has a valuation hook 

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Issue size of Rs 475 crore Implied market cap of Rs 1,227 crore Existing capacity utilisation at 80-85 percent FY22 PE of 31.3x Apply for listing gains Elin Electronics IPO is set to open on December 20 and will close on December 22. Elin intends to raise Rs 475 crore through a primary issue (Rs 175 crore) and an offer for sale (Rs 300 crore). Post the IPO, the stake of the promoter & promoter group would come down to 36.4 percent from 53.9 percent. (image)...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The interest rate jigsaw: a high-stakes game

      Dec 19, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian economy hitting the right notes, what is China's game plan, tide turning in favour of fixed income market, India needs simpler capital gains tax regime, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers