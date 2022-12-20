Elin Electronics: This electronics manufacturing IPO has a valuation hook 

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Issue size of Rs 475 crore Implied market cap of Rs 1,227 crore Existing capacity utilisation at 80-85 percent FY22 PE of 31.3x Apply for listing gains Elin Electronics IPO is set to open on December 20 and will close on December 22. Elin intends to raise Rs 475 crore through a primary issue (Rs 175 crore) and an offer for sale (Rs 300 crore). Post the IPO, the stake of the promoter & promoter group would come down to 36.4 percent from 53.9 percent. (image)...