Easy Trip Planners Q4 – Little room for minor disappointment amid big outperformance

Madhuchanda Dey   •

In the current volatile environment, we see near-term softness post a huge rally of Easy Trip Planners and investors should patiently wait for this to play out.

A tad softer Q4 impacted by Omicron -With full return to normalcy, future outlook strong -Slew of acquisitions to bolster non-airline business for next leg of growth -Most expensive travel & tourism stock -Strong earnings visibility driven by overall optimism for the sector makes it a stock to own post correction Easy Trip Planners (EMT, CMP: Rs 415, Market Cap: Rs 9032 crore) had a stupendous rally since its listing more than a year back. In the past three months, against a 6 percent...

