HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Does Zomato have more downside even as revenue picks up and loss dips?

Nitin Sharma   •

Zomato's dining out business is still recovering from the pandemic and is likely to take at least 1-2 years to return to its former scale

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Zomato (CMP: Rs 64.95; MarketCap: Rs 51,139 Crore) has reported a mixed set of numbers with a sequential acceleration in revenue and GOV, and a reduction in the EBITDA loss. March-quarter performance  Revenue from operations grew 75 percent year on year (YoY) and 9 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,211.8 Crore. Adjusted revenue meanwhile grew 74.7 percent/9.5 percent on a YoY and a QoQ basis. Operating expenses came in marginally higher over 3Q22 at Rs 1,661.5 crore. Sequentially, the EBITDA loss...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers