Do gold-financing NBFCs look a worthy bet amid a rally in the yellow metal?

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In the past four months, gold prices have rallied by close to 10 percent, but defying conventional wisdom, gold financing NBFCs like Muthoot Finance (CMP: Rs 1,292 Market Cap: Rs 51,841 crore) and Manappuram Finance (CMP: Rs 114 Market Cap: Rs 9,691 crore) have corrected in this period and have underperformed the benchmark Nifty by a wide margin. Are the markets missing something or they are justified in punishing the gold financing NBFCs given their chequered show in recent...