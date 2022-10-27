HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dixon Technologies Q2: Superb growth perfectly priced in

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

The company has multiple catalysts to drive earnings higher, but the  stock valuation is stretched at the moment 

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong Q2 top-line growth Margin continues to remain under pressure Consumer electronics and lighting segments continue to suffer Focus on expanding its ODM business Valuations remain stretched for fresh entry The September-quarter revenue of Dixon Technologies (CMP: Rs 4325 Market Cap: Rs 25,665 crore) was up an impressive 38 percent year on year (YoY) as the ramp-up in capacity utilisation across the mobile phone and the home appliances business segments drove the top line and operating profits to record highs. (image) A positive business momentum...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers