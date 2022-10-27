English
    Dixon Technologies Q2: Superb growth perfectly priced in

    The company has multiple catalysts to drive earnings higher, but the  stock valuation is stretched at the moment 

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    October 27, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong Q2 top-line growth Margin continues to remain under pressure Consumer electronics and lighting segments continue to suffer Focus on expanding its ODM business Valuations remain stretched for fresh entry The September-quarter revenue of Dixon Technologies (CMP: Rs 4325 Market Cap: Rs 25,665 crore) was up an impressive 38 percent year on year (YoY) as the ramp-up in capacity utilisation across the mobile phone and the home appliances business segments drove the top line and operating profits to record highs. (image) A positive business momentum...

