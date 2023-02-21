Discovery series: Can this small-cap metal stock outperform, riding on the tailwinds?

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | CMP: Rs 267 | The scrip ended in the red on August 25. Investor Fox Consulting Services Pte Ltd offloaded 0.02% stake in Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys via open market transactions on August 19. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 6.35%, from 6.37% earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Fully integrated operations Cyclical uptrend in ferro chrome prices Long-term supplier to Posco Debt-free balance sheet The Bhubaneshwar-based Indian Metal and Ferro Alloys (IMFA; CMP: Rs 334; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,806 crore) is primarily an exporter of ferro alloys, supplying to the hub of stainless steel manufacturing in the Far East (China, Taiwan and Japan). IMFA has long-term contracts with large stainless steel manufacturers which assures off-take, thereby ensuring stability in operations. The promoters (Subhrakant Panda family) hold nearly 60 percent stake while there are...