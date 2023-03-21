HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Diamond in the dust: This premium bike maker is available at a discount

Nitin Agrawal

Customer preference for premium bikes and a strong demand momentum augur well for Eicher Motors

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Change in customer preference is driving demand for the company New/refreshed versions are expected to continue to drive growth Stock trades at a discount to fair value  Amid wild gyrations in the market, we are restarting our “Diamond in the dust” series in order to spot the time-tested gems that are now available at distressed valuations. While 2023 may not be the easiest year to trade, it certainly will be one of the best years to build a high-quality portfolio at a...

