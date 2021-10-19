Devyani International: Add taste to your portfolio

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Devyani International Ltd (DIL; CMP: Rs 113; Market Cap: Rs 13,546 crore), the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee brands in India, is set to gain from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. With a steep fall in COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations, business activities have normalised. As educational institutions and businesses open, quick-service restaurant (QSR) players, such as DIL, stand to benefit. DIL has significantly strengthened its balance sheet through debt reduction, post the IPO in August 2021,...