Demand tailwind to help IndiGo gain higher altitude

Nitin Agrawal   •

Superlative show in Q1 FY23; healthy balance sheet to withstand challenges

Incredible as it may sound, IndiGo, with half the market operates to almost three-fourths of the airports across the country (Representative Image)
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 1967; Market Cap: Rs 95,988 crore) has posted a superlative performance in Q1 FY23 despite crude oil inflation. Strong demand coupled with higher yield aided the company to post robust growth in revenues, and the consequent operating leverage helped operating margin to expand significantly. We believe strong demand from both domestic and international travellers and the high-yield scenario can take the company to a higher altitude despite rising fuel costs. Q1 FY23 highlights (image) The company posted...

