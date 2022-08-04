Demand tailwind to help IndiGo gain higher altitude

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 1967; Market Cap: Rs 95,988 crore) has posted a superlative performance in Q1 FY23 despite crude oil inflation. Strong demand coupled with higher yield aided the company to post robust growth in revenues, and the consequent operating leverage helped operating margin to expand significantly. We believe strong demand from both domestic and international travellers and the high-yield scenario can take the company to a higher altitude despite rising fuel costs. Q1 FY23 highlights (image) The company posted...