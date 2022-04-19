Delta Corp Q4 FY22: A strong play on India’s gaming industry

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 304; M Cap: Rs 8,114 crore), an online and live gaming company, has posted an in-line set of numbers for the last quarter of FY22. Its financial performance was hit by restrictions related to the Omicron wave and Goa elections. However, the long-term outlook for Delta Corp continues to be positive on the back of increasing tourist arrivals, leading to a strong occupancy in its hotels, and continued traction for online gaming. Further, the company plans...